Kuemper (lower body) practiced with the Coyotes briefly Saturday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper took a few shots and went through a workout with goalie coach Corey Schwab, so he could be nearing a return. For now, Antti Raanta and Adin Hill will work as the team's netminders, but Kuemper's starting role should be waiting for him when he returns.