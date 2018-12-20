Kuemper will start in goal on Thursday, with the Coyotes playing host to the Canadiens, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper reportedly will be countered by Carey Price in the upcoming game. The Habs, who suffered a hard-luck 2-1 road loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday, rank fourth in the league in shots per game (34.2) and have six wins over the last 10 contests.