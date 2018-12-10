Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: May play Tuesday
Kuemper (lower body) could return as soon as Tuesday against the Bruins according to head coach Rick Tocchet.
Finally, some good news for the Coyotes in net, as recently we learned that Antti Raanta (lower body) may be out the rest of the season. Adin Hill has done an impressive job with both Raanta and Kuemper out, but Arizona would likely be happy to have Kuemper in their lineup over Calvin Pickard, the current backup goalie by process of elimination.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...