Kuemper (lower body) could return as soon as Tuesday against the Bruins according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

Finally, some good news for the Coyotes in net, as recently we learned that Antti Raanta (lower body) may be out the rest of the season. Adin Hill has done an impressive job with both Raanta and Kuemper out, but Arizona would likely be happy to have Kuemper in their lineup over Calvin Pickard, the current backup goalie by process of elimination.