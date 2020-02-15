Kuemper (lower body) is on the ice for morning skate ahead of Saturday's game against Washington, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Although Kuemper was participating, Antti Raanta was patrolling the starter's net for morning skate. Kuemper's inclusion is still a positive sign for his return as he recovers from his latest setback dealing with the lower-body issue. Expect another update on the netminder's status ahead of the game Saturday.