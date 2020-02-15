Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Nearing return
Kuemper (lower body) is on the ice for morning skate ahead of Saturday's game against Washington, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Although Kuemper was participating, Antti Raanta was patrolling the starter's net for morning skate. Kuemper's inclusion is still a positive sign for his return as he recovers from his latest setback dealing with the lower-body issue. Expect another update on the netminder's status ahead of the game Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.