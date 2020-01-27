Kuemper (lower body) won't be ready to play in Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper was lifted off IR before the All-Star break, but since he's still on the mend, the Coyotes recalled Adin Hill from minors. The Coyotes play Thursday versus the Kings as well, and it doesn't appear Kuemper will be ready in time. Kuemper may revert to IR to free up a roster spot.