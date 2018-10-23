Kuemper will start Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Antti Raanta was slated to start Tuesday's game, but after warmups the team switched to Kuemper. It's unclear if Raanta is injured, and coach Rick Tocchet said he'd have an update after the game. Kuemper last started against the Wild when he allowed two goals on 28 shots in a loss.