Kuemper (lower body) will start in Saturday's home game versus the Blues after being activated off injured reserve.

Kuemper was considered a game-time decision but, after warming up without a hiccup, the 30-year-old netminder is ready for his first game since March 8. It's been a solid season for Kuemper, who has recorded a .914 save percentage and a 7-7-2 record.