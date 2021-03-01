Head coach Rick Tocchet said that Kuemper (lower body) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Tocchet added that he's hopeful Kuemper will be a full participant during Tuesday's session, which would put him on track to play Wednesday versus the Kings. Antii Raanta and Adin Hill are on standby in case Kuemper can't go. While the 30-year-old Kuemper still has a couple of hurdles to clear, he shouldn't be out much longer even if he's unavailable Wednesday.