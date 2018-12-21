Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Outdueled by Carey Price
Kuemper allowed a pair of goals on 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.
It was a good night overall for the 28-year-old, but Kuemper was simply one-upped by the goalie down the other end. Carey Price, playing his second game in as many nights, was magnificent opposite the Coyotes' netminder. Kuemper, meanwhile, is in the midst of a downward spiral and has lost his last six starts. Thursday's defeat moves his record to 4-9-2 with a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage.
