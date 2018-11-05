Kuemper will protect the net at home against the Flyers on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper sat on the bench for the Yotes' previous three outings, despite having given up just one goal in each of his previous two starts. The netminder likely has a ceiling of around 20-25 starts this year, as the club will almost certainly give Antti Raanta every opportunity to be the true workhorse No. 1.