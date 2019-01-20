Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Patrolling crease Sunday
Kuemper will be the road starter in Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper will make his third straight start. He allowed three goals in each of his last two outings, but Kuemper managed a strong start to the new year with a .929 save percentage and 4-0-2 record. The Maple Leafs have a strong offense but they averaged just 2.7 goals per game over the last six while converting once on their last 17 power-play chances. Kuemper could steal one here.
