Kuemper gets the starting nod for Sunday's game against the Canucks, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

With Antti Raanta (lower body) still sidelined, it'll open Kuemper up for his fourth straight start. The 27-year-old netminder has struggled in the previous three, though, accruing a 1-1-1 record with a .881 save percentage and 3.32 GAA. However, Kuemper has lined up against the Canucks twice in the past two weeks, recording a respectable .909 save percentage and 2.00 GAA.