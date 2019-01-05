Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Plays well in shootout loss
Kuemper allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils on Friday.
The 28-year-old has played rather well lately, but similar to Friday's game, he can't seem to find the win column. Kuemper is 1-7-2 with a .904 save percentage. In the last five contests, Kuemper owns a .915 save percentage, and yet, he continues to lose. At least owners who doesn't necessarily need wins can use the 28-year-old as a streaming option.
