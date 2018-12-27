Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Preparing for road battle
Kuemper will defend the road goal from the Kings on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper will post up between the pipes facing a Kings club that may have a three-game winning streak going, but still ranks last in the league in scoring at 2.3 goals per game. The Canadian goalie is 5-9-2 with a 2.81 GAA and .911 save percentage through 16 contests, which doesn't inspire much confidence in using him for fantasy purposes, though Kuemper is considered the top option for Arizona with Antti Raanta (lower body) in danger of missing the rest of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...