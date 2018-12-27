Kuemper will defend the road goal from the Kings on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper will post up between the pipes facing a Kings club that may have a three-game winning streak going, but still ranks last in the league in scoring at 2.3 goals per game. The Canadian goalie is 5-9-2 with a 2.81 GAA and .911 save percentage through 16 contests, which doesn't inspire much confidence in using him for fantasy purposes, though Kuemper is considered the top option for Arizona with Antti Raanta (lower body) in danger of missing the rest of the season.