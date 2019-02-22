Kuemper stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Canucks on Thursday.

Kuemper has now won three straight, although the last two have required additional time. His record rises to 16-14-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage. In February, Kuemper has started nine of the Coyotes' 11 games, and he has given up 24 goals in those appearances while compiling a 5-3-1 record.