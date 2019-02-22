Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Prevails in overtime
Kuemper stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Canucks on Thursday.
Kuemper has now won three straight, although the last two have required additional time. His record rises to 16-14-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage. In February, Kuemper has started nine of the Coyotes' 11 games, and he has given up 24 goals in those appearances while compiling a 5-3-1 record.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...