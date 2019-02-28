Kuemper will post up between the pipes for Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

This is a no-brainer since Kuemper has fashioned five straight wins with a remarkable 1.54 GAA and .948 save percentage over that span. He'll look to stay dialed in versus a Vancouver club that ranks 25th in road scoring at 2.58 goals per game.