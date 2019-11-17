Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Pulls out wrestling moves in win
Kuemper made 37 saves in a 3-0 win over Calgary on Saturday afternoon.
It was his second shutout of the season and 18th of his NHL career. Kuemper also took two roughing penalties late in the second after wrapping up Flames' forward Matthew Tkachuk in a bear hug during a scrum and yanking him to the ice. Looks like he's a WWE fan. Kuemper may not get perfect marks for that takedown, but it was a courageous move given his target.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.