Kuemper made 37 saves in a 3-0 win over Calgary on Saturday afternoon.

It was his second shutout of the season and 18th of his NHL career. Kuemper also took two roughing penalties late in the second after wrapping up Flames' forward Matthew Tkachuk in a bear hug during a scrum and yanking him to the ice. Looks like he's a WWE fan. Kuemper may not get perfect marks for that takedown, but it was a courageous move given his target.