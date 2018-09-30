Kuemper allowed one goal on 20 shots from the Canucks in Saturday's 4-1 road win.

Kuemper felt that he was interfered with in the process of Nikolay Goldobin putting the puck behind him, but the goal held up. Otherwise, Arizona's primary backup to Antti Raanta experienced a relatively slow evening against a Canucks team that finished three points ahead of the Coyotes for seventh place in the Pacific Division in 2017-18.