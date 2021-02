Kuemper made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Robert Thomas snuck a puck past him early in the first period, but Kuemper had an answer for every other scoring attempt St. Louis sent his way. The 30-year-old netminder is only 3-5-1 to begin the season, but his 2.46 GAA and .909 save percentage are solid, and his track record indicates his numbers should continue to improve.