Kuemper saved 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kuemper was rocked for eight goals over two games in Vegas, but head coach Rick Tocchet went right back to him to great reward Friday. With Antti Raanta (undisclosed) on injured reserve, the crease is Kuemper's going forward. The 30-year-old goalie still hasn't hit his top level in 2020-21, but getting half of the Coyotes' games against Vegas out of the way in the first week bodes well for Kuemper's ratios in the near future.