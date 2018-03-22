Kuemper will scuff up the away crease Thursday against the Hurricanes, Joe Yerden of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper hasn't seen the crease in the last three games after surrendering three goals on 29 shots to the Predators on March 15. Those starts have unsurprisingly gone to Antti Raanta, and Raanta figures to see the bulk of looks in the crease the rest of the way as well. Kuemper remains relevant mainly as an occasional daily option and there's a possibility that's the case Thursday against a Hurricanes club averaging just 2.54 goals per game at home this season.