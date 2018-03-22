Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Receives starting nod Thursday
Kuemper will scuff up the away crease Thursday against the Hurricanes, Joe Yerden of NHL.com reports.
Kuemper hasn't seen the crease in the last three games after surrendering three goals on 29 shots to the Predators on March 15. Those starts have unsurprisingly gone to Antti Raanta, and Raanta figures to see the bulk of looks in the crease the rest of the way as well. Kuemper remains relevant mainly as an occasional daily option and there's a possibility that's the case Thursday against a Hurricanes club averaging just 2.54 goals per game at home this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Falters in road start•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 26 saves in losing cause•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: No longer starting Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: In net Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 27 saves for fourth shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...