Kuemper made 49 saves in a 4-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday in Game 3.

It was a busy night for the netminder. Kuemper tied a career record for saves for a single game, and his teammates blocked another 27 shots. He made 20 saves in the first period alone to set a franchise record for most in a playoff period. Kuemper delivered Vezina-quality play early in the regular season, only to be felled by injury. At this point, the Desert Dawgs need more Vezina-worthy efforts to haul in the speedy Avalanche. The Avs lead the series 2-1.