Kuemper (lower body) will not suit up for Saturday's game versus the Avalanche.
Kuemper's minor lower-body injury will cost him a second game. Antti Raanta is set to start Saturday, while Adin Hill serves as the backup. The 30-year-old Kuemper will have a few days to recover, as the Coyotes' next game is Wednesday versus the Kings.
