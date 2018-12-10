Kuemper is on the verge of returning from his lower-body injury, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic reports.

According to GM John Chayka, Kuemper is on the mend, but now it's a matter of the goaltender getting his timing back. There could be plenty of attention on Kuemper in the near term since news just broke that Arizona's chief backstop, Antti Raanta (lower body), could miss the rest of the season, pending an official update from the Coyotes. Check to see if Kuemper is available in your fantasy league as a potential free-agent pickup in case it's determined that Raanta truly isn't fit to return in 2018-19.