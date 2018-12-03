Kuemper (lower body) could return to practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday.

This rules Kuemper out for Tuesday's game with the Kings, and frankly probably Thursday's game with the Capitals as well. Antti Raanta (lower body) may be ready to return, but both Adin Hill and Calvin Pickard are traveling with the team to Los Angeles just in case. Once both Kuemper and Raanta are healthy, Hill and Pickard will get placed on the backburner.