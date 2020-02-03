Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Reverts to IR
Kuemper was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 29, per the NHL's official media site.
Kuemper was lifted from IR ahead of the All-Star break, filling us with empty hope that the netminder would be back soon. Instead, he'll sit out his 18th straight game Tuesday versus the Oilers, and he'll aim to return Thursday against the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta will serve as the team's No. 1 for the time being.
