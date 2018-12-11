Kuemper will start Tuesday in Boston, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports. He hasn't played since Nov. 21.

With Antti Raanta's season in jeopardy due to a lower-body injury, the Coyotes' crease gig is open for bidding, and Keumper, having recently been taken off injured reserve, is looking for his first win in nearly a month. On the season, the 28-year-old is 4-5-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage. Kuemper has a start against Boston this season already, a 2-1 loss that saw him allow both goals on 23 shots.