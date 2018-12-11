Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Road return in Boston
Kuemper will start Tuesday in Boston, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports. He hasn't played since Nov. 21.
With Antti Raanta's season in jeopardy due to a lower-body injury, the Coyotes' crease gig is open for bidding, and Keumper, having recently been taken off injured reserve, is looking for his first win in nearly a month. On the season, the 28-year-old is 4-5-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage. Kuemper has a start against Boston this season already, a 2-1 loss that saw him allow both goals on 23 shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...