Kuemper (upper body) will start in goal against the visiting Blue Jackets on Thursday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper's upper-body issue prevented him from suiting up against the Predators on Tuesday, with the 'Yotes suffering a 5-2 road loss to the detriment of fill-in starter Calvin Pickard. Kuemper, who's Arizona's preferred netminder, carries an 11-12-5 record, 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage into this next start against a Columbus club that has an impressive road record of 15-9-1 this season.