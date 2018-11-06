Kuemper made 29 saves in Monday's 5-2 home loss to the Flyers.

Kuemper actually played extremely well in this contest, but the score was lopsided in Philadelphia's favor due to the visitors consistently setting up screens and managing to score through heavy traffic. Still, it was a disappointing outcome for a club that had five straight wins heading into Monday's action. Kuemper is 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .936 save percentage through four games this season, but he's stuck behind Antti Raanta, who has reeled in three straight victories and remains one of the league's most underrated netminders.