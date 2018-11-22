Kuemper allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas on Wednesday night.

Despite featuring in Arizona's last eight contests, filling in for the injured Antti Raanta (lower body), Kuemper has only two wins over that span. With Raanta nearing a return, Kuemper's fantasy value is about to plummet significantly, meanwhile, the 28-year old backup's record now sits at 4-5-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage.