Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Saddled with OT defeat
Kuemper allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas on Wednesday night.
Despite featuring in Arizona's last eight contests, filling in for the injured Antti Raanta (lower body), Kuemper has only two wins over that span. With Raanta nearing a return, Kuemper's fantasy value is about to plummet significantly, meanwhile, the 28-year old backup's record now sits at 4-5-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Facing Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets no support in tight contest•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Slams door on Predators•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Between pipes against Predators•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Steamrolled by Winged Wheel•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...