Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Saves 28 in road win
Kuemper turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Kuemper's incredible season continues. The 29-year-old has allowed more than three goals in a game exactly once all season: a 4-2 loss to the Islanders back on Oct. 24. Kuemper is now 12-6-2 on the season with a 1.92 GAA and a .937 save percentage. He's been matchup-proof all season long, and both his GAA and save percentage home/road splits have remained virtually identical. Continue to ride him.
