Kuemper and the Coyotes' games versus the Wild on Feb. 6 and 7 and versus the Avalanche on Feb. 9 and 11 have been postponed. In place of those games, the Coyotes will play twice in St. Louis on Feb. 6 and 8.

With COVID-19 outbreaks causing postponements for the Avalanche and Wild, the Coyotes and Blues both faced the possibility of week-long layoffs. The revised schedule allows both teams to stay active. Kuemper and Antti Raanta should split the upcoming pair of games versus the Blues. A rescheduled date for the postponed games has yet to be announced.