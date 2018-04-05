Kuemper will be in goal as a road starter versus the Canucks on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper is back for more after he was perfect against the Canucks on March 11 for his first shutout as a Coyote and having blanked an opponent for the 11th time in his career. He's 2-6-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine games since joining Arizona's hockey club (via Los Angeles) on Feb. 21.