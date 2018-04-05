Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Seeking continued success against Canucks
Kuemper will be in goal as a road starter versus the Canucks on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper is back for more after he was perfect against the Canucks on March 11 for his first shutout as a Coyote and having blanked an opponent for the 11th time in his career. He's 2-6-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine games since joining Arizona's hockey club (via Los Angeles) on Feb. 21.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...