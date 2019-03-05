Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Seeking eighth straight win
Kuemper will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper has been seemingly unbeatable recently, stringing together seven consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.53 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 21st victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Ducks team that's only averaging 1.94 goals per game on the road this season, good for worst in the NHL.
