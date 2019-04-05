Kuemper (eye) stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Kuemper was questionable entering the day, but was able to play. Unfortunately, a 3-2 overtime win by the Avalanche over the Jets ended the Coyotes' playoff hopes despite Kuemper's heroics. He improved to 27-20-8 with a 2.33 GAA and a .925 save percentage. His strong performance in the second half of the season (15-9-4 record, 2.08 GAA, .933 save percentage) gives the Coyotes a tough choice between him and Antti Raanta (lower body) in goal entering next season.