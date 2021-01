Kuemper will tend the home twine for Thursday's game against the Sharks.

Despite battling injuries last season, the 30-year-old still racked up a 16-11-2 record last season to go along with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage in 29 appearances. Kuemper enters the 2021 campaign as the starting netminder, as he'll take on a San Jose offense that ranked 27th in the league last season in goals per game (2.57).