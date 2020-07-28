Kuemper will start and play two periods in Thursday's exhibition game against the Golden Knights, Richie Flores of Fox Sports 910 reports.

The fact that Kuemper will be playing two full periods while Antti Raanta will only get the final frame all but confirms the Coyotes are planning on rolling with Kuemper during their qualifying round series against the Predators. The 30-year-old netminder missed two months of action due to a lower-body injury during the regular season, but he was fantastic when healthy, compiling a 16-11-2 record while posting a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage in 29 appearances.