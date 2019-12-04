Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Sharp in Columbus
Kuemper turned aside 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 29-year-old netminder was once again the difference for the Coyotes, making some big stops early as Arizona built a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Kuemper has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 4-1-2, and on the year he sports an 11-6-2 record with a dazzling 1.97 GAA and .936 save percentage.
