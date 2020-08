Kuemper turned away 40 of 43 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over Nashville in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Kuemper was particularly busy during the third period, making 18 of his 40 saves in the face of a Nashville comeback attempt. The 30-year-old picked up right where he had left off during the regular season, when he went 16-11-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage for the Coyotes. He will almost certainly draw the Game 2 starting assignment Tuesday.