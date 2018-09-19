Kuemper set aside 38 of 41 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 split-squad road win over the Kings.

Kuemper had a chance to avenge for his coughing up six goals on 27 shots in a 7-2 road loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday, and Arizona's No. 2 netminder did just that in this latest clash. The Saskatchewan native will occasionally spell Antti Raanta this year, but fantasy owners will be reluctant to roster him as long as he continues drawing fewer than 20 starts over the course the season.