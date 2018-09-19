Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Shows improvement in second start
Kuemper set aside 38 of 41 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 split-squad road win over the Kings.
Kuemper had a chance to avenge for his coughing up six goals on 27 shots in a 7-2 road loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday, and Arizona's No. 2 netminder did just that in this latest clash. The Saskatchewan native will occasionally spell Antti Raanta this year, but fantasy owners will be reluctant to roster him as long as he continues drawing fewer than 20 starts over the course the season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Falters in preseason debut•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Will start Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Seeking continued success against Canucks•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 31 shots in loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...