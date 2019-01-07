Kuemper stopped all 23 shots he faced in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

It's the 28-year-old's first shutout of the season and the 12th of his NHL career. Kuemper had won only once in his prior 10 outings, posting a 2.89 GAA and .904 save percentage over that stretch, so while Sunday's gem was encouraging, he's got some ways to go before he should be viewed as a safe fantasy asset.