Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Shuts down Rangers
Kuemper stopped all 23 shots he faced in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.
It's the 28-year-old's first shutout of the season and the 12th of his NHL career. Kuemper had won only once in his prior 10 outings, posting a 2.89 GAA and .904 save percentage over that stretch, so while Sunday's gem was encouraging, he's got some ways to go before he should be viewed as a safe fantasy asset.
