Kuemper posted a 26-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Kuemper earned the 20th shutout of his career and his 10th with the Coyotes in Saturday's impressive start. The 30-year-old improved to 9-9-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 22 appearances. With Antti Raanta (upper body) hurt again, Kuemper could be set for a workhorse role to close out the regular season.