Kuemper made 21 saves Saturday in a 2-0 victory over the visiting Maple Leafs.

Kuemper held his team in the game when they came out asleep. The Yotes then clamped down hard and played an outstanding game, allowing Kuemper to record his second shutout of the season. He's won three of his last four games and is giving Arizona an opportunity to actually compete for a playoff spot. Go figure.