Kuemper stopped 45 of 46 shots Thursday, including 12 on the power play, to preserve a 2-1 win over Nashville.

That came out of nowhere. Kuemper was coming off a terrible performance against Detroit, and there was every reason to think he'd be easy prey for the Predators' attack. Instead, Kuemper was a wall and held Nashville at bay despite the Predators doubling up Arizona's shot total. Kuemper might not hold the starting job for much longer, but this was a star performance from him.