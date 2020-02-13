Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Slated for another absence
Kuemper (lower body) didn't take the ice during Thursday's morning skate, suggesting he will sit out again versus the Senators, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper's exclusion from practice, combined with Antti Raanta's claim to the net Thursday, should work to rule out Kuemper for at least another contest as he continues to recover from his latest setback. It's unclear how long the netminder will be unavailable, but his next chance to return now arrives Saturday versus the Capitals.
