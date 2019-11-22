Kuemper will guard the cage during Sunday's home game against the Oilers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Given his exceptionally high standards, Kuemper had a bit off an off night in his last start, surrendering three goals on 33 shots en route to a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday. The 29-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with an Edmonton team that's gone 7-5-1 on the road this year.