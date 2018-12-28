Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Slows down Kings in loss
Kuemper stopped 24 of 26 shots Thursday, ending up a hard-luck loser in a 2-1 defeat to the Kings.
Kuemper posted a decent night for the third straight contest, but it always seems to be just not enough for him to get the win, as he's now ended up the loser in seven of his past eight contests. He's stepped up his play in the past two weeks, but there are still better options than Kuemper in most formats, even if he is Arizona's best option.
