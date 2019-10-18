Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

File one more start under good performances for the 29-year-old, who has now won three straight appearances. Kuemper has allowed only eight goals in five games this year, giving the Coyotes a chance in every game they've played. With Kuemper white-hot to start the year, he may be forcing coach Rick Tocchet's hand to keep Antti Raanta on the bench.