Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Slows Predators in win
Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
File one more start under good performances for the 29-year-old, who has now won three straight appearances. Kuemper has allowed only eight goals in five games this year, giving the Coyotes a chance in every game they've played. With Kuemper white-hot to start the year, he may be forcing coach Rick Tocchet's hand to keep Antti Raanta on the bench.
