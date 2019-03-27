Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Snaps five-game losing streak
Kuemper posted a shutout, stopping 31 shots in a 1-0 victory against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old is a very streaky goaltender, and maybe this is a sign of another hot spell to end the season. This performance snapped a five-game losing streak, but prior to that, Kuemper had won 11 of 13 starts. He didn't play that poorly during the losing streak, though, and since Feb. 16, he is 12-5-2 with a .941 save percentage and three shutouts. Overall, Kuemper is 25-19-7 with a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage in 51 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...