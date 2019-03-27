Kuemper posted a shutout, stopping 31 shots in a 1-0 victory against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is a very streaky goaltender, and maybe this is a sign of another hot spell to end the season. This performance snapped a five-game losing streak, but prior to that, Kuemper had won 11 of 13 starts. He didn't play that poorly during the losing streak, though, and since Feb. 16, he is 12-5-2 with a .941 save percentage and three shutouts. Overall, Kuemper is 25-19-7 with a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage in 51 games.