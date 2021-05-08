Kuemper turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks scored the first two goals of the game, but Kuemper silenced them for the last 36:30 of the contest. The 31-year-old got plenty of help from his Coyotes teammates in the comeback win. Kuemper snapped a 0-2-1 skid and improved to 10-11-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 27 contests overall. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Saturday's rematch with the Sharks -- despite their win Friday, the Coyotes were eliminated from playoff contention due to the Blues' overtime loss in Vegas. Adin Hill would be likely to start Saturday if Kuemper doesn't get the nod.